Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,245 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $205,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

