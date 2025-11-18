Geode Capital Management LLC Has $182.03 Million Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $182,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

