Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $220,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

