Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,116 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $177,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,977,000 after buying an additional 207,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after acquiring an additional 342,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,202,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,761,000 after purchasing an additional 146,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $190,456,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 814,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,053,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.25%.

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

