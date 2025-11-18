Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 13.8% – What’s Next?

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 306. Approximately 3,766,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,237,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 505 to GBX 520 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 525 to GBX 540 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.99. The company has a market capitalization of £738.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

