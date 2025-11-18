Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

