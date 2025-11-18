General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $341.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

