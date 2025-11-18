FY2025 EPS Estimates for kneat.com Boosted by Analyst

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.The business had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter.

kneat.com Stock Down 1.7%

kneat.com Company Profile

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.06 million, a PE ratio of 406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50.

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.