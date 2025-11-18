FY2025 EPS Estimates for kneat.com Boosted by Analyst

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.The business had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter.
kneat.com Stock Down 1.7%
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than kneat.com
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.