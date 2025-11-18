FY2025 EPS Estimate for SKYX Platforms Increased by Analyst

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SKYX Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%.

SKYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised SKYX Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.65 on Monday. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -3,843.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 27.4% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 513,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.