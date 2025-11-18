FY2025 EPS Estimate for Prime Medicine Boosted by Analyst

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 13.4%

Prime Medicine stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 92.1% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

