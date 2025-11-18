FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Anaergia Issued By Roth Capital

Anaergia Inc. (TSE:ANR – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaergia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Anaergia Price Performance
