Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.10 and traded as low as GBX 601. Future shares last traded at GBX 607.91, with a volume of 625,876 shares traded.

Future Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock has a market cap of £582.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 697.10.

Get Future alerts:

Future declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Future Company Profile

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.