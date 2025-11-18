FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,729,000 after buying an additional 253,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

