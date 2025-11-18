FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

