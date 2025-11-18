FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 662,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.