FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,297 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 144.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,937,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $405.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.60. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

