FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.