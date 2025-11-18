Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

