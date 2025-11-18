Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Accenture by 34.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.44. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

