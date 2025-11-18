Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 168.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.34.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
