Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 145,383 shares of company stock worth $14,961,647 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.