Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

