Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

