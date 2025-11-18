Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

