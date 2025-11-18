Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $294.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

