Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1%

SNPS stock opened at $390.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.