Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Booking by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,804.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,246.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,415.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

