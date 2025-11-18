Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,337,225. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,195 shares of company stock worth $15,042,229. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $290.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

