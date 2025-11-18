Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,728 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,953,040 shares of company stock valued at $286,720,474. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

