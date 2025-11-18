Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 12.0%

PSEP stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

