Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

GEV stock opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

