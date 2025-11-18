Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

IJH stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

