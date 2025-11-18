Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

