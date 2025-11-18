Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7,236.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

