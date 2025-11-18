Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.19.
Five9 Price Performance
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Five9 announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $202,184.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,114.16. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,677 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Five9
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Five9 by 621.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 65,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
