Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fitell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Fitell Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fitell

Shares of NASDAQ FTEL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Fitell has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $792.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fitell stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fitell worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

