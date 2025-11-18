FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 and last traded at GBX 182.80. Approximately 1,806,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,516,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.40.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £949.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.