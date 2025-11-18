First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,999 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 170,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

