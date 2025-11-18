First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.
The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.
