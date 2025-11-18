First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.38 and traded as low as $17.19. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 78,271 shares changing hands.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. First Internet Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -6.32%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 419,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,351.98. The trade was a 1.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $38,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,469.64. The trade was a 5.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $151,943. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

