First American Trust FSB Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 452,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,034,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

