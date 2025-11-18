First American Trust FSB Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 292,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000. First American Trust FSB owned 0.43% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.