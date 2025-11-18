First American Trust FSB Takes $4.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF $JPRE

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

