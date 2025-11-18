First American Trust FSB Takes $3.72 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 355.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

