First American Trust FSB Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

