First American Trust FSB Sells 26,569 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after buying an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

