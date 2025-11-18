First American Trust FSB Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 467,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 368,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 427.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,869,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 124,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

