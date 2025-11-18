First American Trust FSB Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

