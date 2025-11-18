First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

