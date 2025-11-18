First American Trust FSB Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

